Farm Credit Illinois recently awarded a community improvement grant in the amount of $500 to the PBL FFA chapter.
The chapter will use the grant funds to contribute to their bottle cap service project. The funds will help cover the cost of securing benches to be placed around the community.
The PBL FFA chapter was one of 50 4-H clubs and FFA chapters to receive a community improvement grant. This year, Farm Credit Illinois has awarded a total of $25,000 in grant funds to clubs and chapters making tangible contributions in their communities by implementing an improvement project.