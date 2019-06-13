BLOOMINGTON — The 10 associate judges in the 11th Judicial Circuit — which includes Ford, Livingston, Logan, McLean and Woodford counties — were reappointed to four-year terms earlier this month.
Reappointed to terms running from June 1, 2019, through June 30, 2023, were Scott Black and Robert Travers, who are primarily assigned to Livingston County; William Workman, who is assigned to Logan County; Sarah Duffy, Pablo Eves, Thomas Funk, J. Brian Goldrick, Scott Kording and Amy McFarland, who are assigned to McLean County; and Michael Stroh, who is assigned to Woodford County.
The Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts announced the reappointment of 386 of 391 state associate judges who filed to for reappointment to their respective offices.
The quadrennial reappointment election of associate judges is accomplished through the casting of ballots by circuit court judges eligible to vote. Each successful candidate received votes that tallied three-fifths or greater in favor of their reappointment. The reappointment process is governed by Supreme Court Rule 39.