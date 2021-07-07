Golden Deeds award winner Cynthia Swanson is a Paxton native who spent her working career away from here but returned upon retiring and has been an asset to the community ever since.
She was an anonymous donor for every PBL student who attended a school book fair in recent years so they had money to spend on a book of his or her choice. She has served as president of the local ride provider, Telecare, and served on the PBL Foundation, Swedish Heritage Society and Paxton Foundation boards.
She served many years as president and historian of the Paxton Woman’s Club. She was named a Woman of Distinction by the Green Meadows Girl Scout organization. She began singing with the original Community 4th of July choir. She is currently a Master Gardener through the U of I Extension and volunteers in Ford and Iroquois Counties.
She has recently retired as curator of the Ford County Historical Society and was usually the host when the museum was open on Saturdays. She continues to find speakers for society meetings, and if necessary, serves as the speaker herself.
She was not able to attend the ceremony on Sunday as she was hospitalized after recent surgery. Tom Anders who presented the awards said he will present Cynthia with her award in person as soon as possible.
Dr. Flavel Heyman was the other award winner. He has been an active member of the community since arriving in Paxton in 1985. He has been Paxton Carnegie Library board president since 1996. He supports the food pantries in town and spearheaded the fundraising in 2014 to build a Habitat for Humanity house in Gifford following the tornado there.
He has, through the Eyeglasses for Jamaica program, helped see that 800 reconditioned pairs of glasses have been sent there. He has opened his optometry office for grade school tours and eye care education.
He served six years as board president of the First Lutheran Church and 12 years as a junior high Sunday School teacher. He continues as an active member there helping run the sound and projection systems. He is an active member of the Chamber of Commerce and has worked its food tent fundraisers on July 4.
Since 1985, 64 Golden Deed winners have been honored. Nominations are accepted in early summer each year.