WATSEKA — A 27-year-old rural Buckley man is set to stand trial next week for his alleged beating of an elderly man outside a Buckley bar.
Iroquois County Circuit Court records show that a two-day jury trial for Shayne A. Weber — who is charged with two counts of aggravated battery — is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the courthouse in Watseka.
On July 9, 2017, Weber allegedly beat Buckley resident Michael L. Hilligoss, then 67, outside the Dutchmaster Bar in Buckley. Hilligoss told the Ford County Record that he was left with bruises and cuts all over his head and body, a broken collarbone and hemorrhaging in his brain. Hilligoss was hospitalized for two days after the incident.
One of the charges filed against Weber is a Class 2 felony, alleging Weber caused great bodily harm to a person 60 years of age or older. The other is a Class 3 felony, alleging Weber knew the victim was age 60 or older. Both charges allege that Weber struck Hilligoss on his head.
If convicted of the Class 2 felony, Weber would face a mandatory sentence ranging from up to four years of probation to up to three to seven years in prison, according to truth-in-sentencing guidelines.
Weber, who listed an address at 561 N. Iroquois County Road 600 East, has remained free since posting 10 percent of his $25,000 bond in July 2017.
His trial was scheduled during a Jan. 6 hearing. Weber appeared at the hearing with his attorney, Ron Boyer of Watseka.