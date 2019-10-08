ASHKUM — District 21 Illinois State Police will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties on Tuesday, Oct. 29; Tuesday, Nov. 19; and Monday, Nov. 25. The special patrols focus on compliance with safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers to wear a seat belt.
District 21 Illinois State Police will also conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties on Saturday, Nov. 16; Sunday, Nov. 17; Thursday, Nov. 21; Friday, Nov. 22; Saturday, Nov. 23; Wednesday, Nov. 27; Saturday, Nov. 30; and Sunday, Dec. 1. The special patrols focus on the “fatal four” violations that contribute the greatest to traffic crashes and fatalities: driving under the influence, failure to wear a seat belt, speeding and distracted driving.