ASHKUM — For the sixth consecutive year, District 21 Illinois State Police are partnering with local, state and federal agencies to promote vehicle and pedestrian safety around railroad tracks and trains during Rail Safety Week, which is taking place Sept. 22-28.
To promote rail safety awareness and education and prevent injuries and fatalities, District 21’s commander, Capt. Don Aaron Harsy, has planned enforcement details throughout the week at various railroad grade crossings. Drivers and pedestrians who disobey the laws associated with railroad grade crossings and railroad property will be cited.
In addition to enforcement efforts, the ISP is also committed to changing behavior through education. Officers will be distributing literature to the public that contains rail safety information.
“Rail safety is an important issue, and motorists need to be aware of the dangers associated with trains and railroad crossings,” said Harsy. “Many railroad crossings intersect the state routes throughout District 21, and troopers will be conducting details and enforcing traffic laws at these locations.”
When crossing railroad tracks, it is against the law to stop a vehicle on the railroad tracks and anywhere within the highway-rail grade crossing. Highway-rail grade crossings are typically marked by white stop lines located on the pavement in advance of the crossing, and if not marked by white stop lines, the highway-rail grade crossing extends from protective gate arm to protective gate arm. It is against the law for pedestrians to go around a protective gate or disobey warning lights or bells, as well.
In 2018, there were more than 2,200 railroad crossing collisions involving vehicles nationwide, resulting in more than 560 injuries and more than 170 fatalities. In 2018, there were more than 109 railroad crossing collisions in Illinois involving vehicles, resulting in 34 injuries and 17 fatalities. In addition, there were 44 trespassing incidents on railroad property in Illinois, which resulted in 18 injuries and 26 fatalities. In 2018, Illinois ranked second in the nation in grade crossing fatalities and fifth in the nation in trespassing fatalities.
For more information on Rail Safety Week, people can visit: https://oli.org/about-us/news/rail-safety-week-2017.