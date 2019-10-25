GIBSON CITY — State highways in Ford and Iroquois counties will see some improvements over the next six years using funding from the Rebuild Illinois capital bill.
The projects include the reconstruction of large sections of U.S. 24 and U.S. 45 in Iroquois County and the rehabilitation of the pavement on Illinois 9 in Ford County, according to state Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City.
Bennett said the projects in Ford and Iroquois counties are among 113 transportation improvement projects being funded by the capital bill in his five-county legislative district.
The projects are slated for completion between the 2020 and 2025 fiscal years.
Ford County projects
Projects in Ford County are:
— Bridge deck overlay, bridge deck repairs and bridge repair over the Big Four Ditch on Interstate 57 about 2.4 miles south of Illinois 9 in Ford County. The $300,000 project is to be completed in 2020.
— Bridge replacement over the Big Four Ditch on southbound Interstate 57 about 2.4 miles south of Illinois 9 in Ford County. The $4.25 million project is to be completed between 2021 to 2025.
— Bridge replacement over the Big Four Ditch on northbound Interstate 57 about 2.4 miles south of Illinois 9 in Ford County. The $4.25 million project is to be completed between 2021 to 2025.
— Designed overlay on U.S. 24 and Illinois 115 in Ford County, from the Livingston County line to the Iroquois County line. The $2.9 million project is to be completed between 2021 to 2025.
— Reconstruction of pavement on U.S. 24 in Iroquois County, from the Ford County line to two-tenths of a mile east of the Interstate 57 interchange in Gilman. The $3.2 million project is to be completed between 2021 to 2025.
— Designed overlay and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements on 3.47 miles of U.S. 45 in Ford County, from Dawn Avenue in Paxton to the Champaign County line. The $1.9 million project is to be completed in 2020.
— Designed overlay on 4.3 miles of Illinois 9 in Ford County, from the McLean County line to Illinois 47 in Gibson City. The $2.1 million project is to be completed in 2020.
— Designed overlay, Americans with Disabilities Act improvements and patching of 11 miles of Illinois 9 in Ford County, from Illinois 47 in Gibson City to Illinois 115. The $7.2 million project is to be completed between 2021 and 2025.
— Americans with Disabilities Act improvements to Illinois 9 in Ford County, from South Lott Boulevard to Illinois 47 in Gibson City. The $50,000 project is to be completed between 2021 and 2025.
— Designed overlay of 7.68 miles of Illinois 9 in Ford County, from Stockholm Road in Paxton to the Vermilion County line. The $3.9 million project is to be completed between 2021 and 2025.
— Standard overlay of 10.58 miles of Illinois 47 in Ford County, from the Livingston County line to 9th Street in Gibson City. The $3.5 million project is to be completed between 2021 and 2025.
— Standard overlay of 0.93 miles of Illinois 47 in Ford County, from 19th Street to 9th Street in Gibson City. The $554,000 project is to be completed between 2021 and 2025.
— Patching of Illinois 47 in Ford County, from 9th Street in Gibson City to three-tenths of a mile south of Illinois 9. The $100,000 project is to be completed between 2021 and 2025.
— Reconstruction of 3.92 miles of Illinois 47 in Ford County, from one-tenth of a mile south of Illinois 9 to the Champaign County line. The $10.2 million project is to be completed between 2021 and 2025.
— P.E. (phase one), P.E. (phase two), land acquisition, utility adjustment and construction engineering for Illinois 47 in Ford County, from one-tenth of a mile south of Illinois 9 to the Champaign County line. The $3.6 million project is to be completed between 2021 and 2025.
— Designed overlay of 7.18 miles of Illinois 54 in Ford and Iroquois counties, from Illinois 115 in Roberts to Spring Creek. The $3.4 million project is to be completed between 2021 and 2025.
— Designed overlay of 15.62 miles of Illinois 54 in Ford County, from Illinois 115 in Roberts to Illinois 9 in Gibson City. The $6.6 million project is to be completed between 2021 and 2025.
— Designed overlay of 5.52 miles of Illinois 54 in Ford County, from Illinois 9/47 in Gibson City to the Champaign County line. The $2.6 million project is to be completed between 2021 and 2025.
— Designed overlay of 7.83 miles of Illinois 115 in Ford County, from Cabery to Illinois 116. The $3.4 million project is to be completed between 2021 and 2025.
— Designed overlay and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements on 1.09 miles of Illinois 115 in Ford County, from west of Pine Street to U.S. 24 in Piper City. The $1.4 million project is to be completed between 2021 and 2025.
— Designed overlay of 9 miles of Illinois 115 in Ford County, from U.S. 24 to Illinois 54 in Roberts. The $4.4 million project is to be completed between 2021 and 2025.
— Culvert replacement on Illinois 115 in Ford County over a stream 7.2 miles south of U.S. 24. The $500,000 project is to be completed in 2020.
Iroquois County projects
Projects in Iroquois County are:
— Standard overlay, resurfacing, bridge deck overlay, bridge joint replacement/repair, bridge repair and culvert repair on Interstate 57 from the Ford County line to eight-tenths of a mile south of the Buckley interchange in Iroquois County. The $20 million project is to be completed between 2021 and 2025.
— Standard overlay, resurfacing, bridge deck overlay, bridge joint replacement/repair and bridge repair on Interstate 57 from eight-tenths of a mile south of the Buckley interchange to 2 miles south of Illinois 54 in Iroquois County. The $18 million project is to be completed between 2021 and 2025.
— A new bridge deck under County Highway 9 at the Buckley interchange on Interstate 57 in Iroquois County. The $2 million project is to be completed between 2021 and 2025.
— Standard overlay, resurfacing, bridge deck overlay, bridge joint replacement/repair, bridge repair and culvert repair on Interstate 57 from 2 miles south of Illinois 54 to 2.4 miles north of U.S. 24 in Iroquois County. The $20.55 million project is to be completed between 2021 and 2025.
— Bridge replacement on Interstate 57 at the Illinois 54 interchange in Onarga in Iroquois County. The $5.4 million project is to be completed between 2021 and 2025.
— Microresurfacing on Interstate 57 from half a mile north of Illinois 116 to half a mile south of County Highway 29 in Iroquois County. The $1.2 million project is to be completed between 2021 to 2025.
— Designed overlay, resurfacing, a new bridge deck and bridge repair on Interstate 57 from half a mile north of Clifton in Iroquois County to seven-tenths of a mile north of the Iroquois-Kankakee county line. The $11 million project is to be completed between 2021 to 2025.
— Designed overlay and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements on U.S. 24 and Illinois 1 in Iroquois County, from Sugar Creek to Watseka. The $2.4 million project is to be completed between 2021 to 2025.
— Designed overlay and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements on U.S. 24 and U.S. 52 in Iroquois County, from Illinois 1 in Watseka to the Indiana state line. The $6.7 million project is to be completed in 2020.
— Designed overlay on U.S. 45/52 in Iroquois and Kankakee counties, from two-tenths of a mile south of Interstate 57 in Kankakee to Illinois 49 about 4.5 miles east of Ashkum. The $8.5 million project is to be completed in 2020.
— Bridge replacement over Langan Creek about 5.2 miles north of U.S. 52 in Iroquois County. The $2.2 million project is to be completed between 2021 to 2025.
— Bridge replacement over Prairie Creek on U.S. 45/52 in Iroquois County, about 1.3 miles north of Illinois 116. The $1.6 million project is to be completed between 2021 to 2025.
— Bridge replacement over Prairie Creek on U.S. 45 in Iroquois County, about 2.4 miles north of U.S. 24. The $1.5 million project is to be completed in 2020.
— Designed overlay and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements on 4.09 miles of U.S. 45 in Iroquois County, from North Street in Danforth to U.S. 24. The $2.2 million project is to be completed between 2021 to 2025.
— Reconstruction of pavement on U.S. 45 in Iroquois County, from U.S. 24 to Illinois 54. The $7.8 million project is to be completed between 2021 to 2025.
— P.E. (phase one), P.E. (phase two), land acquisition, utility adjustment and construction engineering for U.S. 45 in Iroquois County, from U.S. 24 to Illinois 54. The $3.6 million project is to be completed between 2021 and 2025.
— Designed overlay and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements on 8 miles of U.S. 45 in Iroquois County, from Illinois 54 in Onarga to North Street in Buckley. The $5.6 million project is to be completed between 2021 and 2025.
— Designed overlay and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements on nearly 6 miles of U.S. 45 in Iroquois County, from North Street in Buckley to Jefferson Street in Loda. The $4.3 million project is to be completed between 2021 and 2025.
— Designed overlay on 7 miles of U.S. 52 in Iroquois County, from U.S. 45 to Illinois 1. The $2.4 million project is to be completed between 2021 and 2025.
— Designed overlay and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements on 6.82 miles of U.S. 52 in Iroquois County, from Illinois 1 to Donovan. The $3.8 million project is to be completed between 2021 and 2025.
— Designed overlay and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements on 7.71 miles of U.S. 52 in Iroquois County, from Donovan to U.S. 24 in Sheldon. The $4.2 million project is to be completed between 2021 and 2025.
— Bridge replacement on Illinois 1 over the Little Beaver Creek about 1.2 miles north of Papineau Road in Iroquois County. The $900,000 project is to be completed between 2021 and 2025.
— Bridge replacement on Illinois 1 over Pike Creek about two-tenths of a mile north of U.S. 52 in Iroquois County. The $1.25 million project is to be completed between 2021 and 2025.
— Designed overlay and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements on 7.94 miles of Illinois 1 in Iroquois County, from one-tenth of a mile north of U.S. 52 to U.S. 24 in Watseka. The $4.5 million project is to be completed between 2021 and 2025.
— Bridge replacement on Illinois 1 over Coon Creek about 5.4 miles south of U.S. 24 in Iroquois County. The $1.5 million project is to be completed between 2021 and 2025.
— Bridge replacement on Illinois 1 over Gay Creek about two-tenths of a mile south of Wellington in Iroquois County. The $700,000 project is to be completed between 2021 and 2025.
— Designed overlay of 8.09 miles of Illinois 49 in Iroquois County, from U.S. 24 to U.S. 45/52. The $4 million project is to be completed in 2020.
— Designed overlay and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements on 1.56 miles of Illinois 54 in Iroquois County, from four-tenths of a mile west of Interstate 57 to U.S. 45 in Onarga. The $1.8 million project is to be completed between 2021 and 2025.
— Designed overlay and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements on 4.73 miles of Old U.S. 45 in Iroquois County, from First South Street in Chebanse to Third Avenue in Clifton. The $2.5 million project is to be completed between 2021 and 2025.
— Reconstruction of Main Street in Clifton in Iroquois County, from Third Avenue to County Highway 4. The $2 million project is to be completed between 2021 and 2025.