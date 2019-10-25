CHAMPAIGN — Three area nursing homes have been fined by the state for license violations.
The fines were assessed against University Rehab in Urbana — the former Champaign County Nursing Home — along with Gardenview Manor in Danville and Accolade Paxton Senior Living in Paxton.
The violations were noted in the three months from July through September.
Among the three, Gardenview Manor was fined the most, $25,000, for a type A violation, considered to be the second-most-serious violation category in which a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm either will occur or has occurred, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In this case, Gardenview Manor gave one resident medications ordered for another patient, requiring hospital care for anti-coagulant poisoning and low blood pressure, an IDPH report states.
University Rehab was charged with two type B violations in connection with inspection reports completed June 5 and July 3 and fined a total of $4,900.
A description of the violation cited in the June report states the nursing home failed to help a resident to the bathroom, resulting in the resident standing up and trying to clean himself or herself after being incontinent, falling and hitting his or her head on a sink. The injury required stitches, according to IDPH.
Among findings in the July report for University Rehab, the facility:
— Failed to conduct disaster drills on each shift, to evaluate the effectiveness of fire drills, to provide the facility’s disaster policies and procedures, to provide emergency water-supply agreements and to provide a description of the facility’s emergency source of electrical power to the local emergency management agency.
— Failed to properly use physical restraints for one resident reviewed in a sample of 15.
— Failed to follow numerous resident care policies.
Accolade Paxton Senior Living was fined $2,200 for a type B violation.
The facility was said to have failed to respond to a resident’s repeated requests for bathroom assistance using the emergency call system, then left the resident on a bedpan for more than two hours.