IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill.-Students and staff at St. Paul’s Lutheran School of Woodworth have been busy thinking of others.
As a Christian school, they have the mission to share with others. The theme for the school year is “Sent to Serve.”
They have been blessed to have had a year of healthy and happy students and staff along with 100 percent in-person school learning days.
During Lutheran Schools Week, the school focused on the importance of having the freedom to talk about Christ as the center of the school in all their actions and deeds. Students and families were asked to donate to different charities to assist others in this difficult time in life.
On Feb. 15, they collected items for the Milford Food Pantry collecting nine full boxes of non-perishable items to help others out. On Feb. 16, the focus was The Crisis Nursery in Champaign, collecting items such as infant outfits, diapers, blankets, and baby food for individuals that need immediate assistance. On Feb. 17, students brought in gallons of bleach, pet pads, dog biscuits, and bags of animal food to contribute to the local pet shelter. On Feb. 18, collections of cleaning supplies, boxes of garbage bags, socks, and other items to assist the needs of Harbor House, were donated and loaded up for delivery. To finish up the week, students and their families provided boxes of art activities of colored pencils, markers, paints, canvases, and sun catchers for the residents of The Arc of Iroquois County to help pass time during Covid quarantine.
During this unusual time, St. Paul’s graciously pulled together to assist and serve others through their collections, cards, and monetary donations. At a time when the focus seems to be on their individual wants and needs, it is important to think of others and to assist when possible.
Principal Holly Rice thanked the parents and students who made the Lutheran Schools Week a memorable one for others. The week was filled with exciting programs consisting of two weeks of learning how to roller skate in the gym (from Skatetime School Program), candy jar guessing, pen pal writing, special dress-up days, and fun classroom and pod activities.