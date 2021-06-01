➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 18-10, Iroquois West 3-7. The host Panthers (13-6) steamrolled the Raiders (8-5) over four innings to win Game 1 of this Sangamon Valley Conference doubleheader, then outlasted them in the nightcap to earn a sweep. PBL scored at least three runs in each inning during the opener. Charlie Pound (3 for 4, four RBI), Gavin Coplea (3 for 4, two RBI, four runs), Jarred Gronsky (2 for 3, one RBI, three runs) and Kayden Snelling (1 for 3, two RBI) all played big roles in that outburst. IW’s Damon Fowler drove in two runs in the first game. The Raiders actually outhit the Panthers 13-5 in Game 2, but six IW errors paired with 10 PBL walks made the difference. Coplea drove in two runs and scored twice for the Panthers, and Pound bagged two hits and an RBI. The Raiders’ Lucas Frank (three hits, two runs) and Peyton Rhodes (two hits, one RBI, two runs) paced IW’s attack in Game 2.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 6-5, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5-4. The host Blue Devils (12-5) earned a pair of one-run, nonconference victories versus the Falcons (6-9), taking the first game via walk-off. A Garrett Huls grounder was mishandled by GCMS, allowing Amani Stanford to score the opener’s winning run in the bottom of the seventh. BHRA’s Trenton Spicer tripled and drove in two runs during Game 1, while the Falcons’ Hunter Brewer recorded three hits and one RBI. Game 2 saw the Blue Devils’ Drake Nelson post three RBI to support Dawson Dodd’s complete-game, four-strikeout pitching effort. Brewer again came up with three hits for GCMS.
➜ Salt Fork 11, Milford 0. Mackenzie Russell tossed a two-hit shutout for the visiting Storm (7-10) against the Bearcats (8-6). Russell did walk five but also struck out eight and drove in two runs. Jaiden Baum (two hits, four RBI), Brynlee Keeran (two hits, three RBI) and Kendyl Hurt (three hits, three runs) all contributed for Salt Fork. Emmaleah Marshino had both of Milford’s hits.