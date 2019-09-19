PAXTON — Kendra Workman Smiley, a 1970 graduate of Paxton High School, will be inducted into the PBL Alumni Hall of Fame on Thursday, Sept. 26.
An author, speaker and radio host, Smiley was born and raised in Central Illinois and graduated from Paxton High School in 1970. She attended the University of Illinois, where she graduated summa cum laude, and then made her way to the University of North Dakota as her husband, John, was stationed at Grand Forks Air Force Base.At the University of North Dakota, she earned a master of science degree, again graduating with highest honors.
Smiley began her career as a teacher and coach. She and her husband raised three sons. Her work as a mother, entrepreneur, church and community leader led to her selection as Illinois Mother of the Year in 2001.
In a sense, Smiley has continued teaching. As an author and speaker, she draws on her mosaic background as an educator, wife, mother and entrepreneur. She is the author of 10 books, including three co-authored with her husband. Together, they also write a monthly column, “Home Front,” in Prairie Farmer magazine.
Smiley speaks at many events each year, reaching thousands nationally and internationally at conferences and retreats. Additionally, she hosts a daily radio show, “Live Life Intentionally,” heard locally on WBGL in Champaign and coast-to-coast on more than 350 stations.