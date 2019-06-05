SIBLEY — Due to a lack of a quorum, Monday night’s monthly meeting of the Sibley Village Board was rescheduled to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5.
Three members involved in farming were unable to attend Monday’s regular meeting, and one seat on the board remains unfilled.
Only trustees Corey Volker and Jeff Jones were present Monday night.
“We have to understand,” said Village Board President Jim Kearney of the absences that are related to a farming season that has seen much wetter weather than normal and related delays in crop planting.
Wednesday’s meeting will be held at the Sullivant Fire Department, located just off Illinois 47 on Sibley’s west side.
The change in location is necessary because the Sullivant Township Board will hold its regular meeting on Wednesday at the Sibley Village Hall.