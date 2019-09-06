SIBLEY — Village trustees approved imposing a 3 percent municipal sales tax on any future retail sales of recreational marijuana within village limits at their Sept. 3 meeting.
Any tax revenue collected would go in its entirety to the village.
The idea was brought to the board’s attention by Trustee Corey Volker, who noted there is a Sept. 30 deadline for municipalities to register with the Illinois Department of Revenue to impose such a sales tax.
“Regardless of what happens in the future, sales tax has to be on the books now,” Volker explained.
Trustees emphasized that registering to collect the tax is no indication of whether the village board will allow retail marijuana sales in the village. Municipalities may choose to opt out of allowing such sales through approval of an ordinance.
Historical records preservation
Also at the meeting, five members of the Sibley Business & Historical Association (SBHA) — Don “Corky” Meyer, Neva Rohrer, Carol Tjarks, Russell Tjarks and Marge Vetter — spoke to the board about the preservation of Hiram Sibley’s farm records.
A clarification of the SBHA’s intent in asking to take possession of the records was made after Trustee Tim Fillenwarth said he thought a previous presentation by Derrick Babbs indicated a desire to move the records to the Ford County Historical Society’s museum in Paxton.
Vetter, who heads the SBHA, clarified that was never the group’s intent as expressed by Babbs or otherwise. Vetter said the Sibley Farms records definitely would remain in Sibley.
Meyer said the former Amacher building, which he owns and recently renovated, might be a spot to safely store the materials until a permanent home is ready.
Vetter emphasized that the record books kept on the extensive Sibley farms in the area are one-of-a kind and not part of the Hiram Sibley Family Papers collection in the University of Rochester’s rare books collection, according to a curator there.
The SBHA wants to preserve and hopefully rebind the records, stopping their deterioration caused by leaky conditions and poor storage in the village-owned Land Office building in Sibley where they are being kept.
It seems the ultimate goal of both the SBHA and village board is to make the Land Office building into a museum for local history, but work first needs to be done there to keep such records safe. The Land Office building is currently being leased by Apex Clean Energy, a wind-energy company, but the previous annual lease is now on a month-to-month basis, according to Village Board President Jim Kearney.
Trustee Greg Brucker moved to give the SBHA permission to remove the records for preservation, but ownership of the records is to remain with the village. Brucker’s motion passed unanimously.
The SBHA was also given permission to search the vault at the Sullivant Township Hall in Sibley for historical documents.
Losing patience with Mediacom
Also at the meeting, Meyer expressed his frustration with the lack of progress in Mediacom fixing damage he said was caused when the firm bored for cable television within the village.
Meyer said he believes the boring work was responsible for the major damage done to tile beneath the basement of his parents’ former home. Meyer said he spent more than $20,000 on investigations and repairs to what had been a completely dry basement.
Recognizing the village is currently involved in a lawsuit with Mediacom, which has tried to pass the blame to two subcontractors, Meyer said he is not in favor of one-time payments.
“I’d be a lot happier to have my home back the way it was,” Meyer said.
Kearney said he will have Popejoy Plumbing, Heating & Electric of Fairbury scope areas of tile within the village using a camera, and he will also contact Esther Biles, a Mediacom representative.
Clean audit report
Also at the meeting, Neal Kuester, with Feller & Kuester CPAs of Champaign, reviewed the village’s annual audit.
“Overall, everything is good,” Kuester said.
Kuester had a few suggestions for segregating duties and providing oversight, which he acknowledged was difficult to do in a small organization. Kuester said there were no problems at present, however.
Kuester said oversight by trustees, including reviewing bills to be paid and bank statements, is even more important when there is a lack of segregation between those performing financial duties.
Maintenance/water reports
Also at the meeting, Merlin Tjarks said a tree given in memory of former local teacher Marilyn Ames had been planted on the former school property.
Tjarks also said residents were respecting the village burn pile’s rules lately, and he hopes they “keep it that way.”
Tjarks also gave credit to former water operator Beth Meyer for her role in completing all past reports that were due to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
Tjarks also said village wells had pumped 938,200 gallons of water in August for a daily average of 30,300 gallons.
The village’s current water operator, James Howe, said he feels things are going well in working with Tjarks on water testing and reports, so he will cut his monthly fee to the village from $600 to $400 beginning in October.
Other business
Also at the meeting:
➜ Trustees said they are seeking someone who has equipment to cut concrete at the Sibley Lake’s spillway.
➜ Pothole repairs were deemed a priority before winter.
➜ The board agreed that removing dead trees will be prioritized over trimming live trees in tree work expenditures.
➜ A draft of a nuisance ordinance by the village attorney was received. Kearney said he will email the draft to each trustee for their review before the next meeting.
All trustees were present except for Trustee Ben Wurmnest.