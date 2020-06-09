The Sibley Area Fourth of July Committee is officially announcing the cancellation of the July 4 Sibley Area Fourth of July Celebration, according to information from the committee.
The decision was made after considering several factors and meeting with the Sibley Village Board. Both committees took into account the current Covid-19 pandemic, the availability of vendors, Public Health rules and the size of crowd that usually attends.
The decision was not made hastily, as the group has sponsored an event for the past 62 years without interruption.
The committee is thankful for the volunteers and donors that continue to support us every year, reads the information provided. Plans are underway for the event on July 4, 2021.