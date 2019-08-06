SHELDON — A 49-year-old Sheldon man was arrested Monday for first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl.
The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence at 315 W. Main St. at 4:13 p.m. Monday.
Following an investigation and after speaking with several area residents, sheriff’s deputies arrested Arthur C. Jensen, who lives at the residence.
A deceased 17-year-old girl was found inside the residence shortly thereafter. Her name had not yet been released as of Tuesday morning.
Jensen was being held Tuesday at the Iroquois County Jail in Watseka in advance of a court appearance.