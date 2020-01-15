GILMAN — Several vehicles have been broken into or stolen recently in Gilman, the city council learned during its Jan. 13 meeting.
Police Chief Jason Anderson said two vehicles had been stolen in the past few days, and there had also been a few vehicles entered with items stolen from inside. Anderson said some vehicles were damaged when burglars were trying to gain entry.
“Leave your doors locked. Be aware of your environment,” Anderson warned residents.
Other business
Also at the meeting:
➜ The council approved a zoning variance requested by the Gilman Community Fire Protection District to build a 30-by-56-foot structure in a residential area near the intersection of Third and Chamberlain streets. The building would feature two bays with the doors facing east. Mayor Rick Theesfeld said there were no objections voiced by neighbors when the city’s zoning committee met earlier to consider the variance request.
➜ An alderman said a drain at the intersection of Third and Hamilton streets keeps getting backed up. There is a request for it to be jetted. Theesfeld said that can be done, and new tiling has been approved for the area.
➜ An alderman said that a 15- to 18-foot-tall tree by the grade school looks like it has died, and he said it needs to be taken down. He said the city could probably use its own tractors to remove it.
➜ The council approved a schedule of meetings for 2020. The council will continue to meet at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month.
➜ The council approved a resolution authorizing payment of $5,321 from TIF I to Dennis C. Wittenborn for Monical’s.
➜ The council approved a resolution of partial abatement of bonded indebtedness of $65,000.
➜ The council approved a special one-day permit allowing Crossroads Cantina to serve alcohol earlier than allowed on Sunday, Feb. 16, starting at 9 a.m.
➜ The council approved the transfer of $15,000 from the general fund to the road and bridge fund.