PIPER CITY — A section of Illinois 115 between Piper City and Roberts will be closed for about a week starting Monday, July 22, as a box culvert along the two-lane highway is repaired, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.
Illinois 115 will be closed from U.S. 24 to Illinois 54. The box culvert being repaired is about 5.5 miles south of U.S. 24.
Southbound traffic on Illinois 115 will be rerouted east on U.S. 24 to Interstate 57, then south on I-57 to Illinois 54, and then south on Illinois 54 back to Illinois 115.
Northbound traffic on Illinois 115 will be rerouted to Illinois 54 to I-57, then north on I-57 to U.S. 24, and then west on U.S. 24 back to Illinois 115.
Drivers are urged to use caution and should be prepared for some delays while traveling on the detour route.