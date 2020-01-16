PAXTON — Sean Hudson of Paxton has been named student of the month for December at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.
A sophomore, he is the son of Andy and Richelle Hudson. He was nominated for the award by teacher Alex Goudy.
Goudy stated in her nomination letter:
“Sean not only has really good grades, he has great character. For example, during a band competition a student forgot their band shoes and was very, very upset. Sean, being the compassionate person he is, gave this student his own shoes.
“Sean is also very involved in volunteering for Special Olympics. Every Saturday he shows up with a smile on his face ready to help out wherever he is needed. All the athletes love Sean and want him working with them. Sean treats these kids like they are NBA players! He is always telling them ‘great job’ or ‘way to go.’ While practicing, Sean will scrimmage with the athletes. He is very generous by giving them the ball back, even if they have missed their shot three times. He will say, ‘Try one more time!’
“Sean is also a real gentleman during and after school. There have been times where Sean will walk one of our students with special needs to the bus. This student looks forward to seeing Sean daily.
“I can’t say enough good things about Sean. He is the type of young man who you want to see in your community. He helps out at his family’s local business, volunteers his time generously and has great compassion. These are just a few reasons why I feel Sean Hudson deserves PBL’s student of the month (award).”
The student of the month award is sponsored by the Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois. The award recognizes PBL High School students who demonstrate the school district’s mission of “excellence through rigor, relevance and relationships.” Teachers nominate students, and the winner receives $50 and the other nominees receive a $5 Just Hamburgers gift certificate.