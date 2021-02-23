VERMILION COUNTY, IL — Scouts BSA members enjoyed the deep snow in southwest Vermilion County on Feb. 20 as part of the annual Prairielands Council Klondike Derby. Over 130 Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, and Venturers competed in a eight challenging events, as well as the Grand Sled Race at on the 410 acre Camp Robert Drake, near Oakwood, IL. The weather was tremendously snow-covered for the wintertime skill events. Boy Scouts of America members, ages 10-20, from nine counties of Illinois and Indiana participated in the annual outdoor adventure.
As part of the cold-weather competition, Scouting patrols from 14 different communities raced their man-powered dog-sled across the snowy plateau field. Despite the bright white conditions, congratulations go out to Troop 101’s Spruce Patrol from Champaign for being the fastest patrol. They won the “Yukon Jack Plaque”, awarded by the Prairielands Council annually to the best dog-sled patrol racers of the Klondike Derby.
A wide variety of winter weather contests were set up for patrols to use their team work and problem solving skills. Congratulations to the Dragons Patrol of Troop 25 in Mahomet, IL for attaining the top score in the Prairielands Council’s Klondike Derby. Over the 8 challenging skill stations throughout the camp, out of 22 patrols, the Dragons Patrol of Troop 25 had the high score to earn the “Pan of Gold” trophy as the leading patrol.
Several patrols were recognized as the “Honors Patrol” for the various contests held throughout the Klondike Derby. Skill stations were spread out across Camp Drake for the patrols to discover.
The “Honors Patrols” were:
Rain Fly Survival Scenario Troop 25, Mahomet DRAGONS PATROL
Backpack Hot Stove Lunch Troop 2119, Champaign BEES KNEES PATROL
Camp Wrong way Troop 29, Gibson City BLUE DRAGONS PATROL
Firs3t Aid Rescue Scene Troop 101, Champaign SPRUCE LEE PATROL
A+W Lashing Challenge Troop 66, Pesotum COUNTRY BUMPKIN PATROL
Orienteering Course Troop 25, Mahomet SCORPIONS PATROL
Clove Hitch Challenge Troop 103, Mahomet CRUSADERS PATROL
Rat Hole Troop 40, St. Joseph BEAN SQUAD PATROL
Scouting patrols traversed the Camp Drake woodlands with their homemade dog sleds to test their talents at the various outdoor skill events. The important techniques for first aid situations, emergency rescues, outdoor survival knowledge, as well as group leadership and team building are the focus of the Klondike Derby. The increased competitive level in timed contests provides the Scouting participants with a certain sense of realism in their event challenges. Over 195 Scouts and leaders participated in the 2021 Klondike Derby at the 410 acre Camp Drake facility near Oakwood.