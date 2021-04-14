Bleach is a powerful disinfectant that can help protect against the spread of COVID-19, but it needs to be used correctly.
Whether you’re using bleach for the first time or as a part of your regular disinfecting routine, it’s always important to make sure that you’re using the product as instructed on the label.
Here are 10 dos and don’ts from the American Cleaning Institute when using bleach to disinfect:
- DO dilute bleach with water at room temperature unless otherwise stated on the label.
- DO pre-clean the surface with soap and water before disinfecting. Bleach becomes less effective when there’s dirt on the surface.
- DO wear gloves to protect your skin, and wash your hands with soap and water after you’re done disinfecting.
- DO ventilate the room while you’re using bleach. Opening a window is a good way to get the air flowing in the room.
- DO rinse food contact surfaces and toys with water, after the bleach has been left on the surface for as long as recommended on the label.
- DO store the bleach out of reach of children and pets. This also applies to other cleaning products and hand sanitizer!
- DON’T mix bleach with other cleaning agents, especially vinegar or ammonia. This can lead to a dangerous chemical reaction.
- DON’T wash fruits, vegetables or other food products with bleach.
- DON’T use bleach to clean or disinfect hands or bare skin.
- DON’T drink or gargle bleach or a bleach solution.