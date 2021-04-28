This information is from the Centers for Disease Control for cleaning surfaces after there has been an ill person in your home.
Soft Surfaces
For soft surfaces such as carpet, rugs, and drapes:
• Clean the soft surfaces (carpets, rugs, and drapes) with soap and water or with cleaners made for use on these surfaces.
• Launder items (if possible) using the warmest appropriate water setting and ry items completely.
• Disinfect using an EPA List N product (go to EPA.gov) for use on soft surfaces, if needed.
• Vacuum as usual. If vacuuming an area occupied by a sick person or someone positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, wear a mask when vacuuming.
Laundry
• Use the warmest appropriate water setting and dry items completely.
• It is safe to wash dirty laundry from a person who is sick, wear gloves and a mask.
• If handling dirty laundry from a person who is sick, wear gloves and a mask.
• Clean clothes hampers or laundry baskets according to guidance for surfaces.
• Wash hands after handling dirty laundry.
Electronics
• Consider putting a wipeable cover on electronics (for example, phones, tablets, touchscreens keyboards, and remote controls) to make cleaning easier.
• Follow manufacturer’s instructions for cleaning the electronic device
• If needed, use a disinfectant from the EPA List N but note that many of the products for electronics contain alcohol because it dries quickly.