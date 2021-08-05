As schools welcome students back, many will open the cafeteria doors for the first time in nearly 18 months. During the pandemic, schools creatively shifted meal service to classrooms, gymnasiums, hallways, and even curbside stations. Despite different approaches to serving breakfast and lunch, their goal remained the same: promote student health with balanced, nutritious meals.
A year and a half later, schools’ plans remain varied. Some plan to reopen cafeterias, while others are staying with meals in classrooms and hallways. Through its Dollars for Dairy initiative, St. Louis District Dairy Council is helping 42 different schools continue to offer nutritious meals that include milk and dairy. “Wherever students choose dairy in schools, they are getting nutrients like protein and Vitamin D to fuel them throughout the day,” states Senior Nutrition Educator Monica Nyman. Here are a few ways schools are providing dairy in cafeterias-and beyond-with the help of SLDDC’s Dollars for Dairy initiative:
Alternative Breakfast Models
Breakfast is a critical meal that is linked to increased concentration, academic performance and better behavior in the classroom. Breakfast in the Classroom, Grab ‘n Go Breakfast stations and Breakfast after the Bell became popular options during cafeteria closures due to COVID-19. More students eating classroom breakfast prompted some schools to permanently switch from serving the morning meal in the cafeteria.
Coffee Bars
High school cafeteria managers recognize the popularity of coffee drinks and now include them on a la carte menus for breakfast and lunch. “Serving lattes made with 8 ounces of milk is an innovative way to provide one serving of dairy,” states Nyman. Students no longer have to stand in the cafeteria line, as coffee stations, kiosks and self-serve bars allow them to grab their beverages and go on their way.
Smoothies
Another beverage that has grown in popularity, smoothies pack a powerful nutrient punch when made with yogurt, milk, fruit and sometimes vegetables. More schools are embracing this option as it offers a fun way to boost students’ consumption of calcium, along with vitamins, minerals and fiber. “Calcium is one nutrient that kids come up short on, and smoothies can help them reach the recommended amount of the bone-boosting mineral,” states Nyman.
Dairy foods, including milk, yogurt, string cheese and smoothies, are not only nutrient-packed, but also portable. “Whether schools are serving traditional meals in the cafeteria, from a hallway kiosk or using a classroom cooler bag, dairy is the perfect fit,” notes Nyman. The local schools awarded Dollars for Dairy grants will provide monthly data and work with SLDDC staff year-round to ensure that their projects are successful.
For more information on the Dollars for Dairy initiative or dairy’s health benefits, visit www.stldairycouncil.org or contact Monica Nyman with St. Louis District Dairy Council: call 309-681-4629 or e-mail mnyman@stldairycouncil.org. For delicious and nutritious recipes, check us out on Facebook and Instagram at STLDairyCouncil.
Peachy Keen Smoothie
An easy way to fuel your day with protein and a touch of sweetness!
Servings: 1
Ingredients
½ c. low fat milk
½ c. plain fat-free yogurt
1 c. frozen peaches
¼ t. vanilla extract
1 ½ T. honey
1/8 t. ground cinnamon
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend until creamy and smooth. Pour into glass and enjoy!
Nutrition Facts
Calories: 275; Fat: 2g; Protein: 9g; Calcium: 30% DV