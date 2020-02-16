The Barber Education Trust was established in 1975 in memory of Edwin J. Barber for the purpose of as siting with the cost of tuition and feeds for those persons seeking to become full-time workers in Christ’s church, according to information provided. There is a minimum grant amount of $500 for each scholarship awarded.
In 45 years, 141 scholarship grants totaling nearly $60,200 have been awarded to those pursuing Christian service through full-time work in the church. Full-time work includes those pursuing ordained ministry, Christian education, youth ministry or other specialized ministries within the church. This fund is designed to give preference to those persons whoa re from the Iroquois West School District or who were raised in the boundaries of the Iroquois River District of the Illinois Great Rivers Conference of the United Methodist Church. Applicants are not required to be United Methodist, however, some preference will be given to those who are United Methodist.
Applications may be obtain by contacting the Barber Scholarship Committee at the Onarga United Methodist Church by email at methodistof@att.net or U.S. mail. Applications are due by May 31. Scholarships will be awarded July 15.