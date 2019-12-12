PAXTON — Via a unanimous vote, the Paxton Park District’s board of commissioners approved the 2020 schedule and rates for the public swimming pool at Coady Park during its monthly meeting on Dec. 10.
The pool will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Daily admission will remain $3. A pool pass will remain $55 for one person, $95 for two, and an additional $25 for each additional pass purchased for a household.
Similar to last year, the pool will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays, unless the day or full weekend is sponsored by a local group, organization or business.
With the success of last year’s sponsorships, the board anticipates nearly every weekend being covered through sponsorships and for the pool to be open with hours of noon to 4 p.m. on those weekends. Unlike last year, the sponsored weekend days will not feature free admission, but instead will be advertised as “dollar days” with admission costing $1 per person without a pool pass.
“Last year we had so much success with the free sponsored days, we’d have weeks at a time where admission was free more often than not,” said the park district’s recreation director, Neal McKenry. “While that’s fantastic, we run the risk of alienating the people who purchased a pool pass. We obviously need people to continue purchasing pool passes. We’re even planning to hold one or two special events at the pool this year that will only be open to pool pass holders, a kind of appreciation event for them. The board was reminded that even after selling 220 pool passes last year and having close to two dozen sponsored days at the pool, the pool still lost close to $17,000.”
While the sponsored days are now $1, McKenry said the board does not anticipate much decline in attendance on those days. In addition to the weekends, Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. will also be a sponsorship opportunity, though the pool will be open that night regardless of it being sponsored. If it is not sponsored, admission will be $3 for non-pool pass holders.
“We will be sending out sponsoring information in the next month and a half or so,” McKenry said. “We hope to have every weekend and a lot of Wednesdays covered and scheduled before opening day.”
Opening day is still to be determined, though the board does know the pool will not be opening as it usually does on the Saturday immediately preceding Memorial Day due to Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s school schedule.
“We’ll look to open toward the end of May or early June with limited hours until school gets out,” McKenry said.
Other business
Also at the meeting:
➜ A $100,000 general obligation bond was approved. An updated ordinance for the fiscal year beginning Feb. 1, 2020, and ending Jan. 31, 2021, was adopted and approved, as well, showing $107,000 in taxes to be levied.
➜ The board discussed offering a bus trip to a Chicago Blackhawks hockey game, but McKenry said the trip is not yet officially booked as the purchase of tickets is not refundable. The board first needs to check on community interest and see if people would be serious about going, McKenry said. If the park district can get around 40 people to commit to the bus trip to the Blackhawks’ March 29 game at the United Center in Chicago, the cost would be around $125 per person, McKenry said. “Unfortunately, we are not in position to book the bus and order 40-plus tickets without some pretty serious public confirmation or interest, so we’ll be pursuing various avenues with that very soon,” McKenry said.