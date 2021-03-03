featured Sangamon Valley Conference boys basketball tournament bracket released Mar 3, 2021 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Contributed Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Listen to this article The Sangamon Valley Conference boys basketball tournament bracket has been announced.Games are March 9, 12, and 13. JV starts at 5:30 p.m. with varsity games following. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Latest News SCHROEDER: Learn to keep your computer healthy, secure SCHROEDER: March is National Nutrition Month WESTFALL: Learn how to become a certified UAV pilot Monticello-Union Township Public Library events Technologies provide options for breast cancer patients Birthdays Upcoming Events White County History Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles ArticlesSuspected human remains found in Jasper CountyJasper County Arrest LogDeMotte man arrested after vehicle chase in Steuben CountyTwo Tippecanoe County women selected as 2021 500 Festival PrincessesRPD nabs 4 after searching apartmentFuel Nutrition’s opening in DeMotte has been well received by customersLost Purple Heart medal found in Newton County returned to Jasper County familyMonon firefighter injured in Monday house fireWhite County formally opposes General Assembly bill proposalNewton County Arrests