The sale of the city’s airport to a North Carolina man who intends to use it for his crop-dusting business should be complete next month. Mayor Bill Ingold said David Hrupsa, of Roper, N.C., who owns Atlantic Ag Aviation Inc., has reviewed the proposed contract and the city council should vote on it March 10 at its regular monthly meeting. The sale should be final March 13.
It has been three years since the city agreed in principle to sell the Paxton Municipal Airport to Hrupsa. Then the city council approved a letter of intent to sell the airport to him for $100,000 in cash and a note for $50,000.
Under the terms of the letter of intent, Hrupsa was to be required to operate the property as a public airport according to applicable Federal Aviation Administration regulations for the next 30 years. Also, Hrupsa would continue to honor leases held by pilots using the airport’s hangars.
At last week’s meeting the city council amended its gaming ordinance to allow six machines per business instead of five. The state passed a law allowing the change. Also the council made its usual annual $250 contribution to Pheasants Forever. For years the local chapter has maintained the grassland planted on the site of the city’s old landfill.
Also the council adjourned that meeting to 7 p.m. Feb. 25 to vote on two public works items. That meeting will be preceded by a 6 p.m. meeting of the public works committee to discuss the purchase of a truck and what to do about replacing the salt storage shed.
The March 10 meeting will be preceded by a 6 p.m. license, permit and zoning meeting.