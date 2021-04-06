Will Glazik, a fifth-generation farmer from rural Paxton, has been named the inaugural recipient of the Glen “GB” Brandt Prize for Ag Entrepreneurism.
The award is designed to honor an individual who exemplifies an entrepreneurial spirit and advances innovation through his or her business practices.
Glazik’s nomination highlighted those qualities as a farmer, researcher, public speaker, distillery owner and entrepreneur.
“Will is blazing a trail for a new generation of farmers in Illinois who want to be active managers and marketers for a diverse array of products,” said nominator Dr. Adam Davis, head of the Department of Crop Sciences in the UI College of ACES. “He is creative and fearless in trying out new innovations in production methods, marketing and new product creation.
“He is generous with sharing his knowledge, reaching and teaching hundreds of other growers through his work with the IDEA Farm Network.”
The award was presented at the 2021 AgTech Innovation Summit, hosted by the University of Illinois Research Park.