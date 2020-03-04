State Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) recently welcomed members of several Illinois Farm Bureaus to the Illinois Senate, according to information from Rose's office.
Those attending include: Ross Dambacher-Cass County, Curtis Harms-Randolph County, Dakota Behrends-Ford-Iroquois Counties, Heath Houck-Montgomery County, Chelsea Robieson-Stephenson County, Maggi Maxstadt-Champaign County, Danielle Turner-Vermilion County, Shani Golovay-Bond County, Jeff Jones-Logan County, John Klemm-Dewitt County, Representative Halbrook, Jenna Sudeth-Champaign County, Tyler Harvey-Douglas County, Hilary Boelens-Henry County, Sam Opperman-Logan County Jay Siegrist-Sangamon County, Charles Mayfield-Sangamon County, and Senator Rose.