Summer Roesch of Gibson City has signed with STLCOP softball.
Summer Roesch, of Gibson City, Ill., has signed a letter of intent to play for the St. Louis College of Pharmacy Eutectics softball team for 2020-21.
Roesch is currently finishing up her senior year at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. As catcher and second baseman for the GCMS Falcons’ varsity softball team, she was named Defensive Player of the Year. In addition to high school ball, Roesch also competed for the East Peoria Express club team.
Head STLCOP coach Michelle Patrico said she values Roesch’s versatility and looks for her to split some time between catcher and infield on her Eutectic team next spring.
“We are looking forward to Summer coming in as a catcher to work with our pitching staff,” said Patrico. “She has proven herself as a player that can jump right in and help wherever needed.”
As a Eutectic student-athlete, Roesch plans to begin the integrated Pharm.D. program when she arrives on the STLCOP campus this fall, starting with a bachelor’s in pharmaceutical sciences with an emphasis in health sciences.
The St. Louis College of Pharmacy Athletic Program is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and the American Midwest Conference (AMC). STLCOP currently offers 13 intercollegiate sports, including volleyball (mw), basketball (mw), cross country (mw), track and field (mw), tennis (mw), softball (w), and soccer (mw). An intercollegiate esports program will be introduced in the fall of 2020.
The College’s mascot – the Eutectic – is a common term in pharmacy describing the scientific process of two solids being combined to form a liquid. It is the perfect metaphor for the St. Louis College of Pharmacy’s Athletic Program – combining athletics and a demanding academic program.
