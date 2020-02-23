The mayor of Roberts told the Ford County Board that the village doesn’t want to hurt Sibley and the Gibson City Melvin Sibley school district and keep those entities from a new source of tax income. Richard Flessner said the village board rescinded a resolution objecting to proposed changes to the county wind farm ordinance pertaining to setbacks and turbine height, an action that would have required the full county board to pass any changes with a super majority.
But Ford County States Attorney Andrew Killian said the village board rescinded the wrong ordinance and probably when the board meets again next month will redo its action. Killian said action the board takes may still not negate the need for a super majority vote of the county board. “Wait till next month,” Killian said.
A supermajority may be a tough standard for the county board to meet. It may turn out that various board members will abstain due to a perceived conflict of interest. The zoning committee will meet again Feb. 19.
Also health department administrator Lana Sample told the board that she has hired the county census coordinator. She said census packets will be sent out nationally March 12. It will be the job of other census workers yet to be hired to go door to door in the county encouraging residents to get the packets filled out and returned. She said the department will help residents who walk in with questions and will allow them to fill out the census forms using department computers.
Board member Tim Nuss told Sample that residents in his district, especially Melvin, are genuinely concerned about a recent television news report highlighting the cancer rate in the county. He asked what Sample could do to help. She pointed out that statistically, cancer rates don’t amount to a “cancer cluster” and that she emphasized that in the tv news report.
“We will continue to do prevention education and outreach but I am not aware of any studies locally,” Sample said.
Also Todd McNutt of MCS Office Technologies told the board that potential security issues behoove the board to hire his or another firm for more than two hours a week. McNutt said more time is needed to monitor the entire system, not just keep individual work stations up and running, for possible virus and malware. That means watching the fiber and the firewall and training employees.
He said the email server needs to be moved to the cloud, as the system is outdated and vulnerable to attack. “Hackers come in through the email,” McNutt said. He did acknowledge that the county has limited financial resources.
Supervisor of Assessments Kim Hooper told McNutt that his proposal will cost more money but that she wasn’t very happy with the MCS service she was getting in her office. McNutt said the employee who worked with Hooper is no longer with his company and that he will make things better.
Also the board:
--approved hiring a part-time circuit clerk office employee.
--agreed to apply to the state to host an electronics recycling event.
--appointed Mark Weber to the Little Lyman drainage district.
--reappointed Michael Griffin to the Board of Review.