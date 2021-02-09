Robert Herman Sonne, 63 of Paxton, passed away at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Baier Family Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
