A Ride to Cure FA will be presented from 5-8 p.m. July 14 in Gibson City.
While COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the nation-wide ride, the GCMS Interact will be hosting its own version of the Ride/Walk for Ataxia event.
A socially distanced ride and walk for everyone, one lap around the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Elementary School equals half-a-mile.
Register at GCMS High School and keep track of mileage to put towards rideATAXIA’s goal.
Choose to bike or walk the elementary school route or your own route around town.
Stop by the high school to donate to the Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA), grab food from local vendors including Crowbridge Farms Ice Cream, Stone Cold Shaved Ice or Mom and Pop’s Popcorn, shop at the bake sale and have the chance to win door prizes.
There will also be a drive through donation area.
Visit www.rideataxia.org/chicago to donate online on behalf of Team Emily and to track your mileage during the month of July.