GIBSON CITY — Gibson City’s planning commission will consider the rezoning of a parcel of land at 119 W. 7th St. during a meeting to be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, in the dining room of the Villas of Holly Brook, 1400 N. Melvin St.
The proposal is to rezone the property from a B-2 classification (general service and wholesale) to an R-2 classification (general residence).
The planning commission will be tasked with making a recommendation on the proposal for the city council’s consideration. The city council will consider approval of the rezoning proposal at its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at City Hall, 101 E. 8th St.
Both the planning commission and city council meetings are open to the public.