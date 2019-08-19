CHICAGO — Illinois Judges Association President Margaret J. Mullen announced that 71 active or retired judges — including retired Ford County Circuit Judge Steve Pacey of Paxton — have been appointed to committees of the Illinois State Bar Association by its new president, David Sosin.
Pacey serves on both the ISBA’s Bench & Bar Section Council and its Standing Committee on Investments.
“I value the involvement of judges in Illinois State Bar Association leadership, committees and activities,” Sosin said. “Judges work side by side with our other members on so many important projects. They bring a valuable perspective to lawyers. I also think that participation within the ISBA gives judges insight into larger issues facing the people in Illinois. So it’s a win-win.”