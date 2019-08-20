GIBSON CITY — Using conservative revenue projections, the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district’s budget for the 2019-20 school year appears to be several thousand dollars in the red.
Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said, however, that past years’ revenues have turned out different than they had initially been projected.
“Last year, we projected about a $250,000 to $300,000 deficit but ended up with a $300,000 surplus,” Darnell said during Monday night’s school board meeting. “There’s always going to be a conservative nature on the amount of revenue you’re going to get. Even though the bottom dollar is a $440,000 deficit, I think we’ll be very close to balanced.”
The 2020 fiscal year budget currently projects a deficit of $443,650. Only two of the nine funds are projecting surpluses: the working cash fund at $63,300 and the fire prevention and safety fund at $35,000.
Funds with projected deficits are education (-$287,850), operations and maintenance (-$50,000), debt service (-$1,000), transportation (-$58,600), municipal retirement (-$78,000), capital projects (-$50,500) and tort (-$16,000).
Despite some funds projecting deficits, all funds are expected to finish the fiscal year with positive balances, namely education ($3,141,417), transportation ($472,752) and operations and maintenance ($1,177,815).
“Every fund is quite healthy,” Darnell said.
Officials’ pay increased
In response to growing concerns about the lack of available officials for sporting events, board members agreed to increase the per-game payment schedule.
Each varsity basketball official will now be paid $75 per game instead of $65. Volleyball officials will receive $70, baseball and softball $65, track $75 to $150 depending on the type of meet, and wrestling depending on the match type. Junior varsity and middle school officials’ pay has also increased. The only payment staying the same is varsity football ($70 per game).
High school and middle school officials have declined in numbers in recent years due to longtime officials retiring and not having any younger officials join the ranks. A recent News-Gazette article highlighted problems, which have led some schools to have to move game dates because of a lack of officials.
“We are regionally handcuffed a bit because we have to get people to travel to us often,” Darnell said. “We need to be at or above the going rate, and we were at or below the going rate across the board.”
Other business
Also at Monday’s meeting:
➜ Board members approved a $20,000 contract with BLDD Architects for facilities planning work at the district’s buildings. Darnell said each building needs to be inspected every 10 years. He also said the architect will evaluate future projects such as a renovation of the weight room and concession stand area and the possibility of a multipurpose room attached to the elementary school.
➜ Board members approved a meal contract between the district and Gibson City Head Start.
➜ The board accepted Brian Hambleton’s resignation as a high school teacher.
➜ Board members hired Jon Donovan as a physical education teacher, Karissa Leonard as a records custodian and Abby McGuire, Allison Able, Cindy Morano and Amy Veatch as paraprofessionals.
➜ Jori Maynard was named GCMS Middle School volleyball coach, Jennifer Jamison as GCMS Middle School newspaper club sponsor and Andrea Dibble as a volunteer cheerleading coach.
➜ Gaye King was given a retirement incentive of 6 percent for three years, with retirement at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
➜ Board members waived tuition for Maria Rodriguez so her child can attend GCMS schools while she transitions housing.