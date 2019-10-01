PAXTON — Tina Masterson, a postal clerk for the Paxton post office, was recently recognized by not just her customers but also a U.S. congressman.
Customer Patty DeHeer recently sent a letter of appreciation and acknowledgement to U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, citing Masterson’s “dedication and professionalism” as “worthy of recognition.”
“She explains procedures and regulations in a courteous and kindly manner,” DeHeer wrote in the letter to Shimkus, which was provided to the Ford County Record by Paxton Postmaster Tammy Lemley. “Our mail service is highly efficient in that mail is received/delivered on time. Mail posted to Bartonville, Illinois, today is delivered the next day. Thank you for providing the citizens with an efficient and effective post office and recognizing one of the persons who helps make the system work.”
After receiving DeHeer’s letter, Shimkus sent a letter to Masterson thanking her for her service.
“Your hard work and dedication to your job positively impacts many of my constituents,” Shimkus wrote to Masterson. “Postal employees are entrusted with our nation’s business every day. From small business owners to large corporations and from farmers to doctors and lawyers, you and your colleagues help to ensure our packages and letters are safely delivered in a timely manner. I wish you health and happiness as you continue serving the public.”
Lemley called Masterson “a dedicated, selfless and hardworking employee of the United States Post Office,” adding that “she is a gem, and every employee here would agree.”