PAXTON — A Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board member suggested Wednesday night that the school district begin charging fees for processing requests for public records, noting that recent Freedom of Information Act requests have become a burden on the district’s resources.
“I wouldn’t want to guess how much paper and how much staff time we’ve used in the last six-plus months to comply with literally thousands of pages of FOIA requests,” board member Steve Pacey said. “I mean, I believe in FOIA, but the statute does provide that we can make a reasonable charge to comply with burdensome requests.”
Pacey suggested that the board “at some point” discuss whether to begin charging fees specifically for what he termed “voluminous requests” that require staff members’ time and paper costs in order to comply with.
His suggestion followed the board’s review of a spreadsheet provided by Superintendent Cliff McClure showing FOIA requests recently submitted to the district.
“It’s quite voluminous. I read it,” board President Dawn Bachtold told Pacey. “And you’re right; there is cost. There’s cost as it relates to our administrators and our staff time, and there’s also attorney costs related to it, so I think it’s a valid point that you raise.”
“I don’t know about recovering attorney fees, but ...” Pacey responded.
“No, I’m just saying there is a real cost to us each time that we have those,” Bachtold replied.
Among the recent FOIA requests were eight from the Ford County Record. The newspaper has been seeking information pertaining to the demolition of the 94-year-old PBL Eastlawn School building, and the district has complied with all requests so far, providing hundreds of pages of documents in electronic format.
Under the Illinois Freedom of Information Act, a public body can charge fees for documents in paper or electronic format which are used for “a commercial purpose” or constitute “a voluminous request.”
Fees for paper documents requested by news media — which are not considered requests for “commercial purposes” or “voluminous requests” — may also be imposed, but the media may ask for a waiver or reduction of those fees.
No fees may be charged for records requested by news media if they are provided in electronic format.