RANKIN — Village board members approved raising the fees for liquor licenses last week as part of updates to the town’s liquor ordinances.
Clubs will now be charged $200 for a liquor license, while convenience stores and bars will now be charged $750.
Additionally, the board agreed to allow the sale of alcohol on Sundays from noon to midnight.
Last December, the board had voted to allow the Rankin Rangers Pub & Grub to be expand its hours of operation on Sundays from noon to midnight, instead of 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. However, the village board later learned that the Illinois Gaming Board was requiring the village to amend its liquor ordinance before the change in hours could proceed.
Before the proposed liquor ordinance changes go into effect, a public hearing on the changes must be held. The hearing will be at 5:45 p.m. immediately prior to the board’s June meeting.
Other business
Also at the meeting:
➜ Trustee John Duncan said papers have been signed allowing for the village’s newly hired ordinance enforcement officer to get started on the job. Board President Aaron Warren asked that the board be provided with some type of report from the ordinance enforcement officer at the next meeting.
➜ Trustees received a draft of the village’s proposed annual appropriation ordinance, which is expected to be approved at the June meeting. A public hearing on the appropriation ordinance is scheduled for 5:50 p.m. immediately prior to the June meeting.
➜ Trustees voted to give two village employees a 25-cent raise in their hourly pay.
➜ A brief discussion was held regarding the possibility of selling some of the properties that the village has acquired through delinquent tax sales. The village is also exploring the possibility of buying some others that need cleaned up.