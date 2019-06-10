RANKIN — Rankin Village Board members voted 5-0 last week, with Trustee Jim Hasting absent, to approve the village’s annual budget and appropriation ordinance.
Also, trustees heard a report from the village’s newly hired ordinance enforcement officer, Loda resident Sandy Coffey. Coffey said she has obtained pictures and addresses — but not all yet — of properties with ordinance violations. The board gave Coffey permission to go ahead and start giving notices to property owners in violation.
Also last week, Village Board President Aaron Warren said there were some 30 nonworking water meters that need to be replaced because the village is losing revenue on them. Village engineer Greg Gustafson gave the board some information regarding new water-meter systems in which most meters can be read from the Village Hall and their information then downloaded to a computer system prior to water bills being printed. Gustafson said the system is costly but has a three- to five-year payback.
Also, it was announced that Rankin’s townwide garages sales are on June 28-29.