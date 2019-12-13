GIBSON CITY — Railside Golf Course in Gibson City is in danger of closing again, but one man is working to avoid that fate and wants others to join the effort.
Chris Thorp, a farmer in the Elliott area, is an enthusiastic golfer and current investor in the golf course located along West 19th Street. Thorp is trying to raise $225,000 for annual operating costs such as labor, utilities, insurance and supplies that would keep the course open.
Thorp’s plan is to solicit 150 people who would pay $1,500 each before Dec. 31. Thorp already has interest or commitments from about a third of that number. If at least $200,000 is not raised in the next two weeks, however, the course will close.
For a golfer, the $1,500 purchase fee would offer unlimited golfing for an entire year, not including a cart. If not a golf enthusiast, a purchaser would have satisfaction of helping to keep a valuable community asset in place.
Besides golfing, the site includes a 150-seat banquet room and restaurant open to all. Restaurant parking is allowed within the circular drive to avoid a long trek from the parking lot.
Angie Rouley of Elliott was hired a few months ago to be the kitchen and banquet manager. Rouley has been fine-tuning expenses and staffing, transforming the quality of ingredients and stepping up menu creativity.
Rouley said the restaurant is continuing to stay open during the holidays, with lunch served from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and evening meals, as well. Rouley is honoring all holiday commitments for the banquet facilities. Both facilities’ fate is uncertain as of Jan. 1, however.
The course is also an asset to the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Tri-Point high school golf teams, who practice and hold meets there. It is also host to several fundraising golf outings.
The course has been through a series of single and group ownerships since it was established in 1993.
The most recent change in ownership came when about 35 investors purchased the land, buildings and equipment from Doug Brucker in 2017. That group formed a limited liability partnership.
In addition, a group of five of those investors formed a second corporation to operate the course. Thorp said that group is unable to invest any more personal funds to keep paying the current shortfall between income and operating costs.
During recent years, the operation has experienced some setbacks.
As part of the 2017 reorganization, former golf course manager Guy Percy and others transformed the course with new ideas designed to make it attractive to golfers and affordable to operate. As part of those transformations, the course’s layout was changed to a 12-hole layout rather than an 18-hole course, and a specially designed chipping practice green was redesigned.
But Percy later moved to Georgia as part of his affiliation with Country Company Insurance. In addition, interest in golfing appears to continue its downward trend locally as well as nationwide.
Having some “breathing space” could allow owners time to create new uses for the land and banquet facility or to make other transformations.
Rouley said she believes the banquet facility and restaurant are two huge community assets. Rouley said there are few other places in the area to hold reasonably priced group events in that size of a facility, and the views and the sunsets “are the best in town.”
Thorp said the course and facilities will “go on the market” as of Jan. 1 unless at least $200,000 of the $225,000 goal is met.