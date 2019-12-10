PAXTON — There will be contested races for the circuit clerk’s position and seats on the county board in the March 17 primary election in Ford County.
Filing as Republican candidates for circuit clerk by last week’s deadline were two newcomers: Kamalen Johnson Anderson of Paxton and Suzanne “Suzie” Shell of Paxton. Incumbent Kim Evans is not seeking re-election.
Three candidates filed the necessary paperwork to become Republican candidates for seats on the board in District 2: newcomer Lesley King of Piper City and incumbents Robert Lindgren of rural Loda and Tim Nuss of rural Roberts.
Also, two newcomers — Emily Lattz of rural Gibson City and Jerry Wright of Gibson City — joined two incumbents — Randy Ferguson of Gibson City and Dr. Bernadette Ray of Gibson City — in filing as Republican candidates for a pair of available seats representing District 3 on the board.
Meanwhile, filing as Republican candidates for two available seats representing District 1 on the county board were incumbents Tom McQuinn and Jason Johnson, both of rural Paxton.
Brandon Roderick of rural Gibson City filed as a Republican candidate for Ford County coroner. Incumbent Rick Flessner of Roberts did not file as a candidate and said he is not running for re-election.
Andrew Killian of Gibson City filed as a Republican candidate for re-election as state’s attorney. No one else had filed as a candidate.
No Democrats filed as candidates for any seats in Ford County.
Whoever is elected to the county board will serve a two-year term, while the winners of the circuit clerk, state’s attorney and coroner positions will serve four-year terms.
Iroquois County
In Iroquois County, filing as uncontested Republican candidates were:
— Lisa Hines of Cissna Park for re-election as circuit clerk.
— William Cheatum of rural Watseka for re-election as coroner.
— Jim Devine of Watseka for re-election as state’s attorney.
— Chad McGinnis of rural Chebanse and Michael McTaggart of rural Clifton for re-election to their seats representing District 1 on the county board.
— Incumbent Barbara Offill of Gilman, newcomer David Penny of rural Buckley and incumbent Ernest Curtis of Gilman for three available seats representing District 2 on the county board. Incumbent Gerald “Jed” Whitlow of Gilman did not file as a candidate.
— Newcomer Thomas Lynch of Cissna Park and incumbent Charles Alt of Cissna Park for two available seats representing District 3 on the county board. Incumbent Marvin Stichnoth of Milford did not file as a candidate.
— Incumbents Sherry Johnson of rural Sheldon, Kevin Coughenour of Watseka and Kevin Bohlmann of Watseka and newcomer Todd Oster of Watseka for three available seats representing District 4 on the county board.
No Democrats filed as candidates for any seats in Iroquois County.