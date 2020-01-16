Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. High around 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

A wintry mix in the evening will transition to mainly rain late. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.