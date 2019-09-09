PAXTON — Two public hearings will be held in early October for Paxton residents to weigh in on a proposed ordinance that would regulate the installation of solar-energy systems on rooftops and in yards.
The first hearing will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, when the city’s planning commission will meet to consider the proposal.
A second hearing will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, during the city council’s monthly meeting.
Both hearings will be held at in the council chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 145 S. Market St.
In August, the council finalized the proposed ordinance and directed City Attorney Marc Miller to make a couple of changes to it.
As proposed, the permit/fee structure for solar-energy systems will reflect no fee or building permit being required for systems ranging from zero to 2 kilowatts. Larger systems will require both a fee and permit, including a $50 fee for a system of 2-10 kilowatts, a $100 fee for a system of 10-100 kilowatts and a $200 fee for a system of more than 100 kilowatts.