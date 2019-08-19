ELLIOTT — A public hearing was held last week on the village of Elliott’s application for a $500,000 state grant that would help fund the first phase of a proposed water-main replacement project.
Lee Beckman, from the Effingham-based engineering firm Milano & Grunlough, is coordinating the grant application and work plan. If successful, the village could receive a $500,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity.
The money would be used for the first phase of water main replacements. Work would likely start in 2020 on the north half of the village.
While Beckman said he cannot guarantee that Elliott will receive the grant, he predicted that based on his previous grant applications, “this grant will score very high.”
To complete the grant’s required paperwork, trustees unanimously approved a letter of support from the board and a fair housing ordinance that prohibits discrimination.
Two visitors were present at the public hearing, but no public comments were made.
Other business
During the village board’s monthly meeting on Aug. 13 that immediately followed the public hearing:
➜ Board President Josh Rouley presented two previously disputed bills for approval of payment. Rouley noted that the $500 invoice from Donohue & Associates for previous water-tower engineering work was indeed the firm’s final bill. Also, Rouley said that Village Attorney Ellen Lee completed a review of the village’s negotiated settlement for the cancellation of a water-tower painting contract with Viking Painting of Omaha, Neb. Lee said that within the contract, she could find no reason for the village paying the $27,915 expended by the company for labor and non-returnable materials incurred before the contract’s cancellation
➜ Regular bills were authorized for payment, including a $2,260 bill for the village’s annual audit from the CLA accounting firm of Champaign.
➜ As part of financial reports, a discussion was held regarding the number of bank accounts and number of financial institutions the village deals with. Treasurer Joan Scheurich was directed to investigate if any could be combined yet still stay within deposit insurance coverage.
➜ Village employee Paul Theesfield gave a written report that stated 551,600 gallons of water were used during July, making for an average of 17,779 gallons per day.
➜ Rouley said that Diane Ehlers, who has been the village’s water biller, has “done a really good job” of getting all billing accounts ready for transfer to EJ Water Cooperative of Dietrich, which will be taking over the village’s monthly water billing in September. After the switch, billings will be due monthly.
➜ The board learned that Ehlers had turned in keys for the payment drop box and post office box, both of which will no longer be used by the village. Ehlers will soon turn in the village-owned computer and printer used for water billing, which Rouley said can now be utilized by Village Clerk Gloria Lynch.
➜ Rouley said he has been frustrated trying to find various documents or records since taking over as the board’s president following Russ Ehlers resignation. Rouley said the documents exist but have not been filed consistently in one location. “I’m a stickler for organization,” Rouley said. Upon Rouley’s suggestion, trustees agreed to buy two four-drawer filing cabinets to organize records more efficiently. Rouley said non-current records now stored in the maintenance garage can be left for the time being.
➜ Trustees filled out their required annual statements of economic interest. Trustee Ed Godsey volunteered to see that they are filed as required at the Ford County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
➜ Rouley said that following water-main replacement, the board’s next order of business should be to target properties that represent a nuisance or hazard and need to be cleaned up.
➜ Trustee Roseann Niederowski brought up a request from Melissa Hennessy, who operates a cafe inside Village Hall, to see if air-conditioning can be brought into the hallway leading to the bathroom and storage area behind the village board’s meeting room. The board’s consensus was that if ducting is present in that area and only a vent needs to be added, the board would approve the request. However, trustees did not favor any major expenditure and noted that the storage room itself cannot be air-conditioned.