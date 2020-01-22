ROBERTS — An initial informational meeting was held Jan. 21 at the Roberts Village Hall to talk about the steps needed to bring a Veterans Assistance Commission (VAC) to Ford County.
Attending were veterans from Gibson City, Paxton, Loda and Kempton. along with Ford County Board members Ann Ihrke of rural Buckley, Randy Ferguson of Gibson City, Chase McCall of Gibson City and Tim Nuss of rural Roberts. Also attending was Ariel Ochoa, Ford County Veterans Court officer.
The discussion involved the various Ford County veterans organizations appointing a member, along with an alternate, from their respective organizations to form an executive committee. This executive committee, in turn, would appoint a superintendent to formulate a budget and manage the newly formed VAC office. Once the executive board is formed, it would submit its desire to form a VAC, in writing, to the Ford County Board.
The Ford County Board’s responsibility will be to fund the VAC through either a tax levy process or the use of general funds, and to provide appropriate housing for the program. If a levy is needed, a referendum must be placed on the ballot in a general election.
Another meeting was scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Roberts Village Hall. The meeting is open to the public, and veterans from the county are encouraged to attend.