GIBSON CITY — A program to educate the community about the opioid crisis affecting the nation, including rural areas like Ford County, is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Railside Golf Club in Gibson City.
The program — entitled “The Opioid Crisis: What Rural Communities Should Know” — is intended to educate healthcare professionals, first responders and the general public about what opioids are, understanding drug use and addiction, the treatments available, responding to an overdose and addressing the stigma of opioid use disorder.
Training and education on how to administer naloxone to reverse a heroin/opioid overdose will be provided. Participants who complete the training will receive a free naloxone kit.
Featured speakers include Dr. Katherine Austman of Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services, Trisha N. Nelson of GAHHS’s Behavioral Wellness Center, prevention specialist Joe Trotter of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, Susan Bence of the Iroquois County Opioid Coalition and Luke Tomsha, executive director of The Perfectly Flawed Foundation.
There is no registration fee. To register for the program, people can contact Stephanie Lage at 217-784-4076 or stephanie_lage@gibsonhospital.org.