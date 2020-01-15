PEORIA — An Iroquois County farmer has been ordered to serve 364 days in prison for violating the terms of the probation he received upon being convicted of federal crop insurance fraud.
Jeremy Seggebruch, 40, of Cissna Park, was immediately taken into custody on Jan. 9, after U.S. District Judge James Shadid revoked his probation and sentenced him to serve 364 days in the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
In December 2016, Shadid had sentenced Seggebruch to three years of probation for making false statements to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Seggebruch had under-reported the number of bushels of corn produced in relation to a federal crop insurance claim.
During his term of probation, Seggebruch was barred from participating in any USDA programs and was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $300,759 to Heartland Crop Insurance.
During the Jan. 9 court hearing, Seggebruch admitted violating his probation by (1) participating in the Federal Crop Insurance program through his sister’s company, Sega Ag Production Inc.; (2) receiving monetary benefits from a USDA program through Sega Ag Production Inc.; (3) obtaining a $64,981 loan to buy a Ford Super Duty F-350 truck without prior approval from the U.S. Probation Office; (4) violating a state order of protection against him obtained by his wife; and (5) failing to notify his probation officer of his Nov. 27, 2019, arrest for violating the order of protection.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene Miller prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the USDA’s Office of Inspector General.