PAXTON- Governor Pritzker is releasing Phase 5 guidelines of the Restore Illinois Plan. Due to a steady decrease in new positive COVID-19 cases across the state and with over 63% of Illinois residents age 18 and older receiving their first vaccine, Phase 5 will go into full effect on Friday June 11.
Specifically in Ford County, there has been an average of 3 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the month of May, and 42% of individuals 16-64 have been vaccinated and 86% of those 65 and older have been vaccinated. Under Phase 5, all sectors of the economy can resume at regular capacity, including businesses, restaurants, conventions, large events, spectator venues, and festivals.
Businesses and venues may continue to put additional public health mitigations as they deem appropriate, including requiring face coverings.
Fully vaccinated individuals can resume activities without wearing a mask except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, and rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. The State will continue to recommend masking for unvaccinated persons and require it for all people while traveling on public transportation, in congregate settings, in health care settings, as well as in schools, daycares, and education institutions.
The case count has not slowed down in Ford County, so FCPHD encourages all residents to mask in public places and maintain social distancing. Ford County Public Health Department is also hosting vaccine clinics at the Ford County Fair in the Commercial Building.
These will be walk-ins only; you do not need to schedule an appointment. The clinics are as follows: Monday, June 14th: 11am-1pm / 4-7pm Tuesday, June 15th: 2-4:30pm Wednesday, June 16th: 9-11am / 4-5:30pm
For more information, please visit our website at fordcountyphg.org, follow our social media pages, or call the office at 217-379-9281.