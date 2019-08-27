WATSEKA — Two years after pleading not guilty to two counts of aggravated battery in connection with the beating of an elderly man outside a Buckley bar, Shayne A. Weber could be changing his plea.
Iroquois County Circuit Court records show that the 26-year-old rural Buckley man is due in court before Judge James Kinzer at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 9 for a “possible plea.”
The case was continued to Sept. 9 during a pretrial hearing Monday, when Weber appeared in court with his attorney, Ron Boyer, for the scheduling of his trial.
On July 9, 2017, Weber allegedly beat Buckley resident Michael L. Hilligoss, then 67, outside the Dutchmaster Bar in Buckley, and he pleaded not guilty the following month to two counts of aggravated battery.
Hilligoss told the Ford County Record that he was left with bruises and cuts all over his head and body, a broken collarbone and hemorrhaging in his brain. Hilligoss was hospitalized for two days after the incident.
One of the charges filed against Weber is a Class 2 felony, alleging Weber caused great bodily harm to a person 60 years of age or older. The other is a Class 3 felony, alleging Weber knew the victim was age 60 or older. Both charges allege that Weber struck Hilligoss on his head.
If convicted of the Class 2 felony, Weber would face a mandatory sentence ranging from up to four years of probation to up to three to seven years in prison, according to truth-in-sentencing guidelines.
Weber, who listed an address at 561 N. Iroquois County Road 600 East, has remained free since posting 10 percent of his $25,000 bond in July 2017.