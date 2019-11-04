PAXTON — Victor Johnson’s popular animated Christmas light display on West Patton Street in Paxton will make a return this holiday season after taking a holiday vacation, of sorts, last year.
The 30-year-old Johnson recently announced on his Lighting Up Paxton Facebook page that the display — featuring more than 140,000 multi-colored lights, all synchronized to music broadcast over a low-power FM transmitter — will be returning to his parents’ two-story house at 332 W. Patton St. this winter.
Last year, Johnson did not have the display, marking the third year since 2011 that he took a break. He cited a lack of available time to do it last year, but he said at the time that he felt “rather confident about a return” in 2019.
“Luckily, all of the variables came together at the last minute to enable this fun tradition to move forward once again,” Johnson said on the Lighting Up Paxton website, www.lightinguppaxton.com.
The display is scheduled to premier on the night of Thanksgiving, Nov. 28.
“Setup has already begun a week earlier than normal to ensure that goal can be met with winter weather already making its return to Illinois,” Johnson said. “This year’s display will feature added music (on 89.9 FM) that has not been seen before. Videos of those new songs will be released after the display premiers in November. ... Thank you to everyone who makes Lighting Up Paxton part of your Christmas tradition. The smiles and reactions from visitors of all ages are incredibly motivating to bring this celebration back to Paxton as often as I can.”