Victor Johnson poses in front of his popular animated Christmas light display on West Patton Street in Paxton. The 30-year-old Johnson recently announced on his Lighting Up Paxton Facebook page that the display — featuring more than 140,000 multi-colored lights, all synchronized to music broadcast over a low-power FM transmitter — will be returning to his parents’ two-story house at 332 W. Patton St. starting on the night of Thanksgiving, Nov. 28.